Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Shares Gap Down to $42.68

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $40.26. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 302 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.