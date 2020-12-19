Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

SLCT stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.