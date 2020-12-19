Sei Investments Co. Sells 204,475 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 47,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

