Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of FOX worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FOX by 69.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

