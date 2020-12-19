Sei Investments Co. Purchases 142,369 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

