Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $565,113.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.50. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $123.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

