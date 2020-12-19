Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.