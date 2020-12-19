Sei Investments Co. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,104,000 after acquiring an additional 183,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.82 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

