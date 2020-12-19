Sei Investments Co. Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $240.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

