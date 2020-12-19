Sei Investments Co. Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

