Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after buying an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM opened at $24.79 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

