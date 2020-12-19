Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $373.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $388.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

