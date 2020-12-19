Sei Investments Co. Acquires 76,241 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 122.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 135,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of CINF opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.