Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

