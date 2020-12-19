Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc and its subsidiaries develop, market, and sell household and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Household Products and Personal Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; and stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet name.

