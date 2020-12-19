SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCPL. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SciPlay by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.