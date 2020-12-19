Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $115.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

