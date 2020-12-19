Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Solar Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Solar Capital by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.21 on Friday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

