Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $580,000 Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Guess’ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess’ by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $18.51 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

