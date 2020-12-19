Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 47,647 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,647 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

