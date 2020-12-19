Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 167.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 668,557 shares of company stock valued at $27,224,570. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.