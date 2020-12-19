Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $503,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised InMode from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

