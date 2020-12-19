Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

RCKT stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

