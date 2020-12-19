Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,045,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,180,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,130,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,978,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,590,000.

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

