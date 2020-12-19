Save Environment Token (SET) Trading Down 98.1% This Week

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded down 97.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Save Environment Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. Save Environment Token has a market capitalization of $1,596.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Save Environment Token has traded down 98.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Save Environment Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

About Save Environment Token

Save Environment Token (SET) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,882 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys . Save Environment Token’s official website is www.set4earth.com

Save Environment Token Token Trading

Save Environment Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Save Environment Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Save Environment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Save Environment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Save Environment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.