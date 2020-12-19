Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.52.

SRPT opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $178.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

