Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 2,439,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,257,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAND. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,123 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 402,433 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

