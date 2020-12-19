Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 2,439,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,257,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SAND. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
