Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.38. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

