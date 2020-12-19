Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.79. 1,612,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 895,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.
The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.