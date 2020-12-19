Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.79. 1,612,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 895,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

