Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €154.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.18 ($133.16).

SAF stock opened at €115.05 ($135.35) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.60.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

