RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. 27,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

