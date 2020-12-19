Ruff (RUFF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $264,249.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $264,249.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00058008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00397027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.90 or 0.02489839 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

