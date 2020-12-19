Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Cecile Burleigh Harper Acquires 9,000 Shares

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RMT stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,661,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 349,725 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 806,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 473,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 274,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

