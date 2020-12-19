Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,119. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.