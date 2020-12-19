Roth Capital Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NTEC stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

