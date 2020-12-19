ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $395,282.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $395,282.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00387351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026200 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002037 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,245,420 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

