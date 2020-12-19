Roman Kotlarzewski Buys 50,000 Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) insider Roman Kotlarzewski acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).
Shares of PPS opened at GBX 64.37 ($0.84) on Friday. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.04 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.85 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of £470.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.35.
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) Company Profile
