Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,192. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after buying an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

