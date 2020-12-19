Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.
NYSE RCI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,192. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after buying an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.