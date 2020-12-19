Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.58

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $30.31. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 44,039 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $213.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 346,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 44.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.