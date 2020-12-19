Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $226.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.88.
A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE ROK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.95. 1,322,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.51. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
