Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $226.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.95. 1,322,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.51. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

