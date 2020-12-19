Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.