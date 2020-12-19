Robotina (ROX) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Robotina token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $539.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00768351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00173146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

