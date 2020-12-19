Robin Archibald Acquires 14,431 Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Stock

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

EPIC stock opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £144.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. Ediston Property Investment Company has a one year low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

