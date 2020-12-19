Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 17.4% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares traded up 17.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $20.08. 50,146,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 969% from the average session volume of 4,692,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 23,943.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

