Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.