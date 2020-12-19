Reviewing Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Extended Stay America and The Castle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and The Castle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.10 $69.67 million $0.95 14.74 The Castle Group $26.25 million N/A $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Risk and Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Castle Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and The Castle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats The Castle Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

