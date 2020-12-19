Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.12. 795,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 669,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

