Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Down 7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.35. 1,990,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 761,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

