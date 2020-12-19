ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Up 5.5%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 638,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 587,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

