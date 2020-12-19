Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of RPAI opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

